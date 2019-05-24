La Liga renew partnership with EA SPORTS FIFA for five more seasons

Bengaluru, May 24: After a successful season, EA SPORTS FIFA has renewed its partnership agreement with La Liga until the 2023-24 season.
La Liga engages with millions of football fans around the world and this agreement continues to connect the excitement and authenticity of football in the leading sports videogame as it comes to life on the virtual pitch.
With the ongoing expansion of La Liga's global reach, this agreement reinforces the commitment to engage with La Liga fans all over the world by bringing the experience to life in EA SPORTS FIFA.
The @premierleague Team of the Season available now! 🤩 #FUT #TOTS pic.twitter.com/eWEKuMYKGX— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 17, 2019
The collaboration between both organisations will offer a number of integrations in the game including a full broadcast package and bring the authenticity of La Liga to life in stadiums, banners, players, and more.
(Source: MSL Media)