La Liga supports charity auction of jerseys for volcano victims

Bengaluru, October 20: The 42 clubs from La Liga's both divisions launched a charity auction campaign, in collaboration with UD Las Palmas and CD Tenerife to raise funds for the victims of La Palma's volcanic eruption.
The charity was initiated across the last weekend's La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank matchdays.
The money raised will go to the Cabildo de La Palma - the Island Council of La Palma - to cover the medium and long term needs of those affected by the eruption of the volcano on the island.
The action consisted of a virtual charity auction through the MatchWornShirt platform, which has extensive experience in this type of solidarity initiatives, having worked with more than 160 football clubs throughout Europe, including 14 La Liga clubs.
❤️ Participate in @LaLiga charity auction to help the affected pleople by the volcanic eruption on La Palma.— UD Almería (@UDAlmeria_Eng) October 19, 2021
You can get the signed jersey of one of our players from the #EibarAlmería game!
🤝 Bid and collaborate and help
➡️ https://t.co/QAK5mHGqMi#LaLigaconLaPalma pic.twitter.com/z59UAXYZCh
The objective was to raise as much money as possible through the auction of shirts signed by the players that will play in games of La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank matchdays.
The campaign began on October 15, with matchdays in both competitions kicking off, and reached its maximum visibility during the Canarian derby between UD Las Palmas and CD Tenerife.
The auctions began as each match kicked off and will last 20 days (ending November 3), during which a campaign to raise awareness, promote and disseminate the initiative will be rolled out both nationally and internationally.
The participation of La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank clubs has been crucial in ensuring that as much money as possible is raised in aid of El Cabildo de La Palma and which, it is hoped, will go a long way to helping all those affected by the La Palma volcano.
Since the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted just over three weeks ago, many clubs have shown their support and solidarity with those affected through the roll out of special actions, charity auctions and kind messages of support on social networks such as those posted by Pedri, David Silva and Andres Iniesta.
The Canarian clubs have also shown their solidarity in recent weeks. CD Tenerife put their first team's "Somos La Palma" solidarity shirt on sale, and UD Las Palmas auctioned shirts from first team players, raising a total of €6,010.
Atletico Madrid also auctioned their shirt, the proceeds of which were donated to those affected by the volcano.
In addition, Granadilla Tenerife, together with UD Las Palmas, organized a mixed match, whose ticket sales revenue was donated in full to support the cause.
CD Mirandes also contributed by donating all proceeds from ticket sales from their match against SD Eibar.