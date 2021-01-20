La Liga to engage with football fans in Mumbai

Bengaluru, January 20: La Liga is back to engage and interact with the football fans in Mumbai.
Known for their unique fan engagement concepts, La Liga along with its global partners -- Puma and BKT -- and Indian subcontinent broadcaster - Facebook would be installing a specially designed interactive face mask dispensing machine at the popular location of Bandra Bandstand.
The fans are invited to visit the site between January 21 to 24 where they stand a chance to receive a distinctively designed official La Liga face mask.
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and global lockdown put La Liga's consumer engagement to a grinding halt.
With things looking up, La Liga is back connecting with the audience by ensuring they feel closer to the culture of the league and enjoy their favorite game.
To commence the engagement calendar of 2021, the four day on-ground activity will invite visitors to scan a QR code visible on the vending machine.
The fans would then be directed to LaLiga's India Facebook page which currently engages with XX+ followers, where they would need to like and follow it in return for the special La Liga mask.
The kiosk would allow participants to click a picture with the mask on which would then be put up on the fan engagement section on LaLiga's Facebook page.
Commenting on the initiatiev, Lal Liga India Managind Director Jose Antonio Cachaza said, "It's our constant effort to bring fans closer to the game. With the sporting world adapting ways of the new normal it's imperative to continue the engagement with fans in an all new avatar. We're happy to get this opportunity to re-start on-ground interactions with the audience and what better place than Bandra in Mumbai. We hope and look forward to interacting with fans and spread the joy of football."
(Source: La Liga Media)