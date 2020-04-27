Football
La Liga unlikely to resume before summer, says Spanish health minister

By
La Liga
There is no guarantee that the La Liga will resume this summer.

Bengaluru, April 27: The Spanish La Liga, halted like most major sporting competitions due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is unlikely to return until the summer, the country's health minister Salvador Illa said.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has been bullish about the need to complete the campaign in order to avoid huge financial losses and had given three potential re-start dates -- May 29, June 7 or June 28.

The La Liga has produced a protocol with strict guidelines for clubs to follow when training resumes while Spain's sports ministry has also set out a plan for a return to action in closed stadiums to boost the local economy.

But in the daily coronavirus briefing, Illa was careful not to set any date for a return.

"I can't say now if professional football will be able to restart before the summer, it would be imprudent of me," Illa said while addressing a press conference.

The health minister added that La Liga's plans to provide daily COVID-19 tests for players, which have been criticised by the Spanish players' association for diverting resources from groups with greater need, requires government approval.

"There's an order from the health ministry which is in place for all types of groups, including professional football.

"They've to put whatever type of diagnostic tests they've at the disposal of the regional governments," he added.

Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports in a section of the Spanish media that the La Liga could resume sometime in July behind closed doors.

But Illa's statement has more or less ruled out that possibility as football in Spain as well as all over the world faces an uncertain future.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 9:41 [IST]
