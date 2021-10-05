La Liga wrap: Three-way tie at the top

Inaki Williams surpasses Larranaga
Athletic Club's Williams set an incredible new record after appearing in his his side's 1-0 victory over Alaves.
Williams has now played in 203 consecutive La Liga matches for the Basque side as the forward has featured in every league game Athletic Club have played since April 20, 2016. That moves him past the previous record of 202, set by Juan Antonio Larranaga.
Espanyol win big
Espanyol celebrated an impressive 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in front of their fans at the RCDE Stadium, a win that was their first ever triumph at their new stadium over a team that was leading the La Liga table.
Goals from Raul de Tomas and Aleix Vidal made this an afternoon to remember for the Pericos.
Levante and Lopez part ways
A poor start to the season has seen Levante UD decide to part ways with coach Paco Lopez. The former Levante player and youth team coach took over the senior squad at the end of the 2017-18 season and miraculously kept the Granotas up, before achieving 15th, 12th and 14th place finishes over his three full seasons in the job.
Until his sacking, only Diego Simeone and Alvaro Cervera had been in their current jobs longer than Lopez out of all the other La Liga coaches. He is leaving the job with two amazing records on his shoulders -- the coach with most games and most victories for Levante in La Liga history.
First point for Getafe
Getafe CF have finally put a point on the board, holding Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw at home to deny the Basque side the chance to go clear at the top of the table.
The Azulones had suffered seven defeats from as many matches to start the season, but now have a positive result to build on.