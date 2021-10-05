Football
La Liga wrap: Three-way tie at the top

By
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
The blockbuster match of the La Liga weekend took place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Bengaluru, October 5: It was a week of big storylines in the top flight of Spanish League as Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 at home and it is now so tight at the top of La Liga with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad entering the October international break level on 17 points each.

Sevilla FC too could have joined them, but their first defeat of the season arrived against Granada CF to leave Julen Lopetegui's side just behind in fourth on 14 points.

Here comes a look at some of the those headlines and more.

Blockbuster tie

The blockbuster match of the weekend saw Atletico triumphing at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with Thomas Lemar firing in the first before Luis Suárez scored against his former club.

Until last season, Diego Simeone had never defeated FC Barcelona in La Liga, but now he has won this fixture twice in a row.

What has been really going on in Spanish League this past week? From the first sacking of the season to the very tight title race, here are some of the other big stories from La Liga in the week that went by.

Inaki Williams surpasses Larranaga

Inaki Williams surpasses Larranaga

Athletic Club's Williams set an incredible new record after appearing in his his side's 1-0 victory over Alaves.

Williams has now played in 203 consecutive La Liga matches for the Basque side as the forward has featured in every league game Athletic Club have played since April 20, 2016. That moves him past the previous record of 202, set by Juan Antonio Larranaga.

Espanyol win big

Espanyol win big

Espanyol celebrated an impressive 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in front of their fans at the RCDE Stadium, a win that was their first ever triumph at their new stadium over a team that was leading the La Liga table.

Goals from Raul de Tomas and Aleix Vidal made this an afternoon to remember for the Pericos.

Levante and Lopez part ways

Levante and Lopez part ways

A poor start to the season has seen Levante UD decide to part ways with coach Paco Lopez. The former Levante player and youth team coach took over the senior squad at the end of the 2017-18 season and miraculously kept the Granotas up, before achieving 15th, 12th and 14th place finishes over his three full seasons in the job.

Until his sacking, only Diego Simeone and Alvaro Cervera had been in their current jobs longer than Lopez out of all the other La Liga coaches. He is leaving the job with two amazing records on his shoulders -- the coach with most games and most victories for Levante in La Liga history.

First point for Getafe

First point for Getafe

Getafe CF have finally put a point on the board, holding Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw at home to deny the Basque side the chance to go clear at the top of the table.

The Azulones had suffered seven defeats from as many matches to start the season, but now have a positive result to build on.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 9:25 [IST]
