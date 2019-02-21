Football

La Liga dismiss Javier Tebas to Premier League links

By Opta
La Liga president Javier Tebas
La Liga president Javier Tebas has been linked as replacement for Richard Scudamore

Madrid, February 21: La Liga has denied president Javier Tebas is a candidate for the vacant Premier League chief executive role in England.

Tebas has emerged as a potential replacement for Richard Scudamore, who departed the Premier League in December last year.

The 56-year-old was appointed LaLiga president in 2013, and Tebas looks set to remain in Spain.

Responding to speculation, La Liga said in a statement: "We are not aware of this supposed interest.

"That said, if a competition as important as the Premier League is taking note of the work being done by La Liga, including its president, clubs and employees, it is a source of pride for the entire organisation.

"Javier has a contract with LaLiga and not only is he happy here, he also has responsibilities and challenges which occupy his full attention.

"This includes the changing broadcast landscape and battling the threat of new competitions – including format changes that put domestic leagues at risk."

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 5:31 [IST]
