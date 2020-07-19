Lampard: FA Cup semi-final with Man Utd has no bearing on Premier League

London, July 19: Frank Lampard does not believe Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester United will have any impact on the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Chelsea sit third in the table but will put their quest to qualify for next season's Champions League to one side on Sunday (July 19), as they take on in-form United at Wembley.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side go into the cup tie on a 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions, with the impressive streak continuing on Thursday (July 16) with a 2-0 triumph away at Crystal Palace.
The result moved the Red Devils to 62 points, the same number as fourth-placed Leicester City and just one behind Chelsea, with the trio all having two fixtures remaining.
Yet Lampard downplayed the significance of what happens this weekend in relation to the rest of the season, with the battle to join Liverpool and Manchester City in Europe's leading club competition set to go to the final day.
"I genuinely think it has no bearing," the Chelsea boss told the media. "This is a competition in itself and we all know what is at stake, which is a place in the final.
"The next two games will come around very quickly after that, and each of us will deal with them in our own way.
"Obviously the physical demands of the game will [have] a small effect on the Wednesday game we play next week [against Liverpool], but we will have to deal with that and get on with it. Other than that, I'm not sure it has much bearing."
Bruno Fernandes has been a key factor in United's resurgence in the second half of the campaign following his arrival from Sporting CP in the January transfer window.
The Portuguese playmaker has provided a reliable supply line to forwards Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, as well as emerging talent Mason Greenwood.
Considering the attacking players Solskjaer has at his disposal, Lampard believes it will take a "complete performance" from Chelsea to book a place in the FA Cup final, which is scheduled for August 1.
"These are two big teams going against each other," the former England international said.
"We all know that their front three are playing very, very well. The amount of goals they've put together as a front three has been amazing, so we have to understand that and work against it.
"But they do have a strong team throughout. Their midfield is functioning really well now – the introduction of Fernandes gave them a huge boost in January, I think everyone has seen that.
"It will need a complete performance to challenge Manchester United."