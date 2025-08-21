Football Lauren James Set To Miss Start Of WSL Season Following Injury On International Duty Chelsea's Lauren James will not participate in the opening matches of the Women's Super League season due to an injury incurred while playing for England. This setback follows her impressive performance during the European Championships. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Chelsea have announced that Lauren James will miss the start of their Women's Super League (WSL) title defence due to injury. James, a key player in Chelsea's previous title win under Sonia Bompastor, was injured while playing for England this summer. The 23-year-old was instrumental in England's European Championships victory, featuring prominently in four of their six matches.

James contributed significantly to the Lionesses' success, scoring twice during the tournament. However, she had to leave the field at half-time in both the semi-final against Italy and the final against Spain due to persistent issues. Her previous season with Chelsea was also marred by injuries, limiting her to just nine WSL appearances where she still managed three goals and an assist.

The winger has faced several setbacks, including a hamstring injury sustained while playing for England against Belgium in April. Additionally, she spent considerable time recovering from a lower-leg problem. Chelsea have confirmed that James will undergo rehabilitation with the club and will be out of action for some time.

Bompastor's team secured their sixth consecutive WSL title last season as part of a treble-winning campaign. They topped the league with two games remaining and achieved a record points total. Chelsea are set to begin their new season on September 5 with an exciting match against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

James' absence is a significant blow for Chelsea as they aim to defend their title. Her performances have been crucial in past successes, and her recovery will be closely monitored by fans and teammates alike. The club remains hopeful for her swift return to full fitness.