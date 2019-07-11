Football

Koscielny refuses to join Arsenal's pre-season tour

By
Laurent Koscielny
Laurent Koscielny's future at Arsenal is in considerable doubt after he refused to join Unai Emery's squad in flying to the United States.

London, July 11: Arsenal say they are "very disappointed" in Laurent Koscielny after confirming the defender has refused to travel on their pre-season tour of the United States.

The Gunners are due to ramp up preparations for the new campaign with a friendly against Colorado Rapids in Denver and three International Champions Cup encounters but will do so without their captain.

Koscielny's refusal to join his team-mates in making the trip comes amid intense speculation surrounding his future.

Ligue 1 sides Lyon and Bordeaux have been linked with the 33-year-old former France international, as have Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

An Arsenal statement read: "Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour.

"We are very disappointed by Laurent's actions, which are against our clear instructions.

"We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time."

Koscielny made 17 appearances in the Premier League last season after returning from a long-term Achilles injury in December.

His compatriot, teenage centre-back William Saliba, is on the cusp of completing a transfer to Emirates Stadium, but is expected to then return to Saint-Etienne on loan.

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
