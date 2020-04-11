Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Who wouldn't like to play with Messi? Martinez's agent discusses Barca links

By Liam Blackburn
Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi
Argentina international Lautaro Martinez continues to be linked with Barcelona, and his agent admits he loves playing with Lionel Messi.

London, April 11: Lautaro Martinez's agent said he has had no discussions with Europe's biggest clubs about a transfer, though admitted the Inter star would relish the chance to play regularly with Lionel Messi.

Martinez's form for Inter has seen him linked to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea, with the Argentinian having scored 16 times in 31 appearances across all competitions.

His list of admirers includes international colleague Messi, who called the 22-year-old "spectacular", and his Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez.

Neymar and Lautaro Martinez would be welcome at Barcelona - Suarez

Martinez's agent, Alberto Yaque, conceded linking up with Messi on a regular basis is something any player would want.

"Who would not like to play with Messi?" Yaque told Planeta 947.

"Speaking of the games they played in the national team, he said it was a dream. Imagine, to play so young for Argentina and with Messi.

"But he doesn't say much about this. He's a very reserved boy.

"If we asked him where he wants to play, he wouldn't tell us anything.

"It would not be unreasonable for the greats to love him, but today there is nothing official."

Martinez is under contract with Inter until 2023 but Yaque is getting calls from journalists across Europe about his client's future.

"There are all these rumours that come out of the press," he added.

"They call me from Madrid, from Barcelona, from England, because they say that Real, that Barcelona, that Chelsea want him, but I would be lying to you right now if I told you there is something.

"I don't know [about] between clubs, but for us there is nothing."

More LIONEL MESSI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Stag set for round two of #StayAtHomeGP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue