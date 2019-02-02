Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leaders Barcelona set for Valencia test in a La Liga weekend full of reunions and rivalries

By
La Liga table-toppers Barça will need to be at their best at the Camp Nou against Valencia
La Liga table-toppers Barça will need to be at their best at the Camp Nou against Valencia

Bengaluru, February 2: La Liga leaders Barcelona face a stiff test this weekend, with plenty of emotional reunions and opportunities for revenge against local rivals among the exciting fixtures.

Tabletoppers Barça will need to be at their best at the Camp Nou against Valencia, with a lot having changed for both teams since their 1-1 at Mestalla in October.

Blaugrana talisman and league topscorer Lionel Messi has hit another hot streak recently, but Los Che have also clicked in recent weeks with centre-forward Rodrigo Moreno among the goals.

La Liga fixtures | Results | Points table | Special feature

Atletico vs Real Betis

Atletico vs Real Betis

Second-placed Atletico Madrid travel to Real Betis on Sunday, in what could be a debut for both Atletico's loan signing Alvaro Morata and Betis' new arrival Jese Rodriguez.

The two forwards know each other well having come through the ranks together at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Alaves

Real Madrid vs Alaves

Real Madrid themselves will aim for a fourth straight La Liga win on Sunday at the Bernabeu, with visitors Alaves having hit a dip recently.

But the visitors will able to draw confidence from their famous 1-0 win against Los Blancos in their first meeting of 2018-19.

Levante vs Getafe

Levante vs Getafe

Saturday's game has Levante at home to Getafe.

Two teams are in mixed form lately with the fixture having ended in a draw in five of the last La Liga seasons.

Basque derby

Basque derby

Then comes a big Basque derby, with Athletic Bilbao travelling to Real Sociedad with Los Leones looking for revenge for the Txuri-urdin's 3-1 victory in October's reverse fixture.

Both clubs have changed coach since then, with results improving since both Gaizka Garitano and Imanol Alguacil were promoted from the B teams to their respective senior sides.

Celta vs Sevilla

Celta vs Sevilla

Saturday's game sees 18th placed Celta looking for an upturn in fortunes against a Sevilla.

Seviila is team riding high in fourth spot in the table but without a La Liga win on the road since September.

Villarreal vs Espanyol

Villarreal vs Espanyol

Sunday's action begins with Javi Calleja returning to the Villarreal bench for a second spell as coach this season.

Espanyol are the visitors at the Estadio de la Ceramica looking for a first three points away from home since October.

Eibar vs Girona

Eibar vs Girona

Eibar against Girona on Sunday is a meeting of two mid-table teams who need to keep picking up points to stay clear of the drop zone.

The Basques have beaten the Catalans in a five-goal thriller back in the autumn.

Another Madrid derby

Another Madrid derby

Monday's game is another Madrid derby, with Rayo Vallecano hoping to continue a run of 13 points from their last five La Liga games at home to Leganes.

Leganes have already beaten their local rivals in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey this season.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue