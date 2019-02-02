Leaders Barcelona set for Valencia test in a La Liga weekend full of reunions and rivalries

Atletico vs Real Betis
Second-placed Atletico Madrid travel to Real Betis on Sunday, in what could be a debut for both Atletico's loan signing Alvaro Morata and Betis' new arrival Jese Rodriguez.
The two forwards know each other well having come through the ranks together at Real Madrid.
Real Madrid vs Alaves
Real Madrid themselves will aim for a fourth straight La Liga win on Sunday at the Bernabeu, with visitors Alaves having hit a dip recently.
But the visitors will able to draw confidence from their famous 1-0 win against Los Blancos in their first meeting of 2018-19.
Levante vs Getafe
Saturday's game has Levante at home to Getafe.
Two teams are in mixed form lately with the fixture having ended in a draw in five of the last La Liga seasons.
Basque derby
Then comes a big Basque derby, with Athletic Bilbao travelling to Real Sociedad with Los Leones looking for revenge for the Txuri-urdin's 3-1 victory in October's reverse fixture.
Both clubs have changed coach since then, with results improving since both Gaizka Garitano and Imanol Alguacil were promoted from the B teams to their respective senior sides.
Celta vs Sevilla
Saturday's game sees 18th placed Celta looking for an upturn in fortunes against a Sevilla.
Seviila is team riding high in fourth spot in the table but without a La Liga win on the road since September.
Villarreal vs Espanyol
Sunday's action begins with Javi Calleja returning to the Villarreal bench for a second spell as coach this season.
Espanyol are the visitors at the Estadio de la Ceramica looking for a first three points away from home since October.
Eibar vs Girona
Eibar against Girona on Sunday is a meeting of two mid-table teams who need to keep picking up points to stay clear of the drop zone.
The Basques have beaten the Catalans in a five-goal thriller back in the autumn.
Another Madrid derby
Monday's game is another Madrid derby, with Rayo Vallecano hoping to continue a run of 13 points from their last five La Liga games at home to Leganes.
Leganes have already beaten their local rivals in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey this season.