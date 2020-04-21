Recommendations approved, Mohun Bagan officially crowned as I League champions

Bengaluru, April 21: The executive committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) ratified recommendations to cancel the remaining 28 matches of the I league in view of the coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic-forced lockdown and declared runaway leaders Mohun Bagan as champions officially.
The AIFF also said it is waiting to discuss with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) the feasibility of organising a shorter duration tournament with second division clubs for qualification to the I League for the 2020-21 season.
"The executive committee agreed with conclusions and recommendations of League Committee that this was a force majeure circumstance and the AIFF and all stakeholders must focus on a priority basis on safety and health aspects of players, officials and fans," an AIFF release said.
"In fact, there's still no certainty of when sporting activities including football can be resumed across the country," the statement added.
The league committee had earlier placed its recommendations in front of the all-powerful executive committee.
As per the latest decisions, the 2019-20 is declared as finished with Mohun Bagan, who had already been assured of the title on March 10, officially crowned as champions.
The remaining prize money in the league will be equally divided among the remaining 10 participating clubs.
However, there will be no relegation and also no individual prize money for the league season.
"All youth leagues in the current season -- the Sub-Junior League, the Junior League, the Elite League, and the Under-17 Khelo India Girls League - stay concluded, and will start afresh from 2020-21 season.
"There'll be an extension of the deadline for submission of the requisite documentation for the AIFF Academy Accreditation process after the ongoing lockdown is revoked," the apex body added in the press release.
