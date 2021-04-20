Football
Leeds United 1-1 Liverpool: Llorente cancels out Mane strike to delight neutrals

By Dom Farrell
Sadio Mane
Few Leeds United goals will have been as well received across Europe's football fanbase as Diego Llorente's late leveller versus Liverpool.

London, April 20: Diego Llorente headed home a late equaliser to give Leeds United a 1-1 draw and check Liverpool's Champions League qualification hopes – at least insofar as such an ambition can still be understood.

The build-up to Monday's clash was dominated by fallout from the announcement of a deeply controversial European Super League, of which Liverpool are set to be one of 12 founder members.

European Super League: New competition announced despite UEFA warnings

Jurgen Klopp restated his opposition to such a project before kick-off and, as Leeds fans protested outside the ground, their players warmed up in shirts demanding Liverpool "earn" a Champions League spot.

Mane's smart first-half finish did some of the work towards that aim but Spain defender Llorente notched his first Leeds goal three minutes from time to prevent the Reds from edging above West Ham on goal difference.

UEFA being on an apparent war footing against the dissident dozen means the Reds moving into the top four would have been moot development in any case.

Half Time: LEE 0 - 1 LIV
Story first published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 2:30 [IST]
