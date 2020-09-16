Leeds United sign Summerville from Feyenoord

London, Sept. 16: Leeds United have signed winger Crysencio Summerville from Feyenoord.
The 18-year-old, who never made a first-team appearance for the Eredivisie side, has signed a three-year deal with the club and will link up with the Under-23 squad.
He spent time on loan at ADO Den Haag last season, scoring two goals and supplying one assist in 22 appearances across all competitions.
Leeds face Hull City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before welcoming Fulham to Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday.