Football Leeds United vs Everton Live Streaming: Premier League LDS vs EVE Match Schedule, Where to Watch, Telecast Details By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 23:24 [IST]

Leeds United return to the Premier League after a dominant Championship campaign, facing Everton at Elland Road on August 18, 2025, in a highly anticipated opener.

Daniel Farke's side, fresh off a 100-point season, aims to avoid the relegation fate of recent promoted teams. Despite a strong pre-season, injuries to defenders Jayden Bogle (hip), Sebastiaan Bornauw (calf), and a suspended Jaka Bijol weaken their backline. Lucas Perri is expected to start in goal, with Joel Piroe leading the attack, supported by Willy Gnonto and Daniel James.

Everton, under David Moyes, seek a top-half finish after a 13th-place season. Jarrad Branthwaite's injury and Vitalii Mykolenko's doubtful status challenge their defense, but new signings like Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall bolster the squad. Beto is likely to start up top, with Grealish in a creative role.

The Leeds boys will be aiming to make a strong start at home this season. The Toffees have some big names in their lineup and have every chance to silence the home side.

Leeds United vs Everton Predicted Playing XI

Leeds United: Perri; Byram, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Stach, Tanaka; James, Piroe, Gnonto.

Everton: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Aznou; Gueye, Dewsbury-Hall; Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish; Beto.

Leeds United vs Everton Live Streaming: Where to Watch PL Match?

India

Fans can watch the Man United vs Arsenal live telecast on Star Sports Network or stream it on Jio Hotstar app and website at 12:30 am IST on the early hours of Tuesday.

United Kingdon

The Leeds vs Everton match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports network from 8 pm BST on Monday.

United States

The Man United vs Arsenal game will be shown on NBC and Telemundo, with streaming available on Peacock and Fubo, starting at 3 pm ET on Monday.

Pakistan

The match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar or watched on local sports channels like PTV Sports, starting at 12 AM PKT.

Australia

Viewers can watch the match on Stan Sport at 5 AM AEST on Tuesday.

Nigeria

The match will be available on DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, and SuperSport MaXimo 2 at 8 PM WAT.

Spain

The game will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, and DAZN2 Spain, with streaming on Movistar Plus+, starting at 9 PM CEST.