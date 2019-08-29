Football
Lees-Melou and Mandanda condemn homophobic banners in Nice-Marseille clash

By
Nice
The Nice-Marseille game had to be paused due to homophobic banners, and Pierre Lees-Melou and Steve Mandanda shared their thoughts.

Nice, August 29: Nice midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou and Marseille captain Steve Mandanda condemned the homophobic banners that forced Wednesday's (August 28) Ligue 1 clash to be halted.

Marseille emerged 2-1 winners away to Nice midweek, but not before a controversial delay in play at Allianz Riviera.

Referee Clement Turpin decided to stop the game after two signs including homophobic language were seen in the crowd – the delay lasting around five minutes.

1
1060554

"We will not hide behind the interruption of the match," Lees-Melou said. "But it hurt us, we were in a strong time.

"Was this decision justified? We are all against discrimination. We will not be able to change everything overnight.

"I heard such songs on the grounds. Now, if you have to police every game, it will be complicated."

Goalkeeper Mandanda added: "I totally understand the referees. It must be stopped.

"The stadium is supposed to be a festive and fun place. As for us, the players, this kind of interruption is always complicated. It is always difficult to return quickly then in the game."

It was Marseille's first victory of the season following a draw and loss under new head coach Andre Villas-Boas, while the result ended Nice's perfect start to the campaign.

Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 5:40 [IST]
