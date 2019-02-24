Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leicester City 1 Crystal Palace 4: Eagles mark Hodgson milestone with convincing win

By Opta
Luka Milivojevic scored Crystal Palaces third goal from the spot
Luka Milivojevic scored Crystal Palace's third goal from the spot

Leicester, February 24: Crystal Palace marked a record-breaking game for manager Roy Hodgson with a 4-1 win at slumping Leicester City, who have now lost four on the spin at home.

Results | Points Table

Palace boss Hodgson - who became the oldest person to take charge of a team in a Premier League fixture - watched on as his side clincially defeated their hosts to increase the pressure on opposite number Claude Puel.

Michy Batshuayi reacted swiftly to divert a wayward long-range drive from James McArthur beyond goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for the only goal of the first half at the King Power Stadium.

1
987858

Leicester equalised through Jonny Evans, the centre-back marking a notable milestone of his own by scoring on his 250th appearance in the competition, but Wilfried Zaha struck twice to sandwich a Luka Milivojevic penalty as Palace ran out comfortable winners.

Jamie Vardy, recalled to the starting XI after scoring – as well as missing a penalty – in a cameo appearance off the bench in the 3-1 defeat away at Tottenham last time out, glanced an early header narrowly over in a first half devoid of opportunities at both ends.

However, Palace claimed the lead five minutes before the interval, Batshuayi's quick reactions to stick out a right leg seeing him score in the Premier League for the first time since October 2017.

Having struggled to create much, Leicester copied their opponents' example to grab an equaliser 19 minutes into the second half.

After Palace failed to clear a long throw into their penalty area, Harvey Barnes snatched at a shot to inadvertently set up Evans, who had gone up for the set-piece opportunity, for a first-time finish.

Yet the optimism at the equaliser soon dissipated when Palace snatched the lead back, McArthur's clever clipped cross picking out the unmarked Zaha to side-foot in.

Evans' clumsy trip on Jeffrey Schlupp set up penalty expert Milivojevic and Zaha rubbed salt into the Leicester wounds with a fourth in added time, though by then plenty of the home crowd had already headed for the exits.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATH 1 - 0 EIB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue