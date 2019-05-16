Football

Leicester City join Arsenal in the race for Ismaila Sarr

By
Senegal and Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr (left) linked with Premier League move
Bengaluru, May 16: Leicester City have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to nab Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr for £25million in the summer.

The 21-year-old netted the crucial spot-kick in the penalty shootout that won his side the French Cup last month as the Red and Blacks beat Paris Saint-Germain.

Sarr, a regular for the Senegal national team, has caught the eye of a number of teams after chipping in with 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 games this season.

Arsenal reportedly held talks with Rennes in March over potentially signing the player, having impressed in both Europa League ties against the Gunners.

Unai Emery is understood to be desperate to add a quality wide man to his squad in the upcoming transfer window as he looks to inject pace into his side.

But they face competition from the Foxes, with Brendan Rodgers looking to pip Arsenal in the quest to snare Sarr away from France.

A source close to Sarr revealed Leicester are the only English club to have made a firm approach for the player.

The insider told Senegalese media: "Leicester, Roma and AC Milan are the three clubs that have shown genuine interest in signing Ismaila.

"He has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool. But I have not heard any news from either of these two clubs."

Tied down at the French club until 2021, Sarr joined Rennes from Metz in 2017 for £15million.

Liverpool have a long standing interest in the pacey winger who teams up with their star man Sadio Mane for the Senegal national team and we can expect the Reds to also enter the race for the whizkid in the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly looking for quality attackers who can add more threat to one of the best attacking trios in the world comprising Mane, Salah and Firmino.

 
Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
