Leicester City ready to offload big-money flop Iheanacho

Bengaluru, January 9: Leicester City are prepared to let flop striker Kelechi Iheanacho leave the club even if it means making a loss on the £25million striker whom they signed from Manchester City last summer.
The Nigerian was only given a 10-minute runout against League One minnows Fleetwood in a 0-0 draw on Saturday (January 6).
The Foxes bought the 21-year-old from Manchester City in August only but he has failed to make much of an impact at King Power.
He has made just two Premier League starts this campaign and to be fair to him, that is not enough opportunity for a youngster like him to impress.
Reports are emerging that the club are beginning to accept they made an expensive mistake by snapping up the Nigerian ace.
A well-placed source said: "The problem is Kelechi is earning around £115,000-a-week on a five-year deal and no club will currently want to take him on those wages.
“So Leicester might have to let him go for a lot cheaper than they paid for him if they decide to sell now.”
Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez was interested in the summer and the likes of Stoke, West Ham and Swansea were also in the hunt but Leicester are likely to have trouble finding suitors for the Nigerian right now having seen his stock fallen.
New manager Claude Puel does not see him being part of his plans anytime soon.
And he hardly gave him a ringing endorsement when asked if fans can expect to see more of him given the huge outlay the club made.
He said: “Kelechi’s a young player, has a lot to improve on in different aspects of his play.
“It’s difficult because he’s behind Jamie Vardy. It’s difficult to play behind him.
“I Shinji Okazaki is also playing well. And there is also Islam Slimani."
The capture of Iheanacho was viewed as a shrewd one just six months ago.
Despite his lack of opportunities at the Etihad, he recorded an impressive scoring record at City which the Foxes were hoping he could reproduce for them.
But he has only managed to find the net once after suffering a frustrating start to life at the King Power.