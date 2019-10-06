Football
Leicester report racial abuse of Choudhury to police

By Matt Dorman
Hamza Choudhury

Leicester, October 6: Leicester City have asked police to investigate after Hamza Choudhury was targeted with racial abuse on social media.

Discriminatory comments about the midfielder were made online following Leicester's 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday (October 5).

Choudhury, 22, was involved in a controversial incident late in the match as he was booked for a lunging challenge on Mohamed Salah.

A Leicester spokesman said: "We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made.

"Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible."

Choudhury replaced James Maddison when coming off the bench at Anfield before being shown a yellow card for his tackle on Salah.

Egypt international Salah limped out of the game in stoppage time, with Choudhury's challenge leaving Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp unimpressed.

"He should know better," Klopp told Sky Sports. "You cannot only go for the man (and receive) a yellow card."

Story first published: Sunday, October 6, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
