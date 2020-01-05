Leicester City want £60m for star defender

Bengaluru, Jan 5: Leicester City have rejected a £38million bid from Premier League holders Manchester City for Caglar Soyuncu and are demanding £60m for their star defender, according to reports in England.
The Turkish international has been in a scintillating run of form for Leicester City this season as the Foxes sit second in the Premier League table behind runaway leaders Liverpool.
Leicester City have been solid defensively this campaign and Soyuncu has been their stellar performer which has reportedly attracted the attention of Manchester City who have struggled in the defensive department with their star stopper Aymeric Laporte injured.
Despite Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers announcing that none of his star players will be for sale in January, Manchester City have already tested their mettle with a £38million for their 23-year-old defender which was swiftly rejected by the Foxes.
Now, the question is should Manchester City consider making a £60m for Soyuncu or shift their attention elsewhere. It is crystal clear that the Cityzens are in desperate need for reinforcements at the back.
Without Laporte, they have been leaking goals all season as none of the defenders at Pep Guardiola's disposal are up to the mark. It was a gamble made by Guardiola at the start of the season to not sign a replacement of veteran outgoing skipper Vincent Kompany and it has not paid off.
Soyuncu has been among the best defenders in the Premier League this season. Despite losing Harry Maguire to Manchester United and not replacing him, the Foxes have looked much better defensively this season and that is thanks to the emergence of the Turkish international who was hardly used much last season. Soyuncu is a modern-day defender with everything a manager like Pep Guardiola would love to have.
But, it would be a big surprise if Leicester City would want to lose their key defender in the middle of their amazing season even it means for an amount of £60m or even more. If Pep Guardiola wants to bolster his defence in January, he should also look at alternatives to the Turkish defender who could be much easier to get like Samuel Umtiti of Barcelona.