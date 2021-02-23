Leicester City want Championship hotshot, a good deal?

Kolkata, February 23: The rumour-mill is strong in England that Leicester City have identified Championship hotshot Ivan Toney as a potential successor to Jamie Vardy.
It is believed that the Foxes are highly impressed with the Brentford striker who has been phenomenal for them since joining them in the summer from League One side Peterborough United.
The Foxes have one of the best strikers in the world in the form of Vardy. The Englishman was instrumental in Leicester winning the Premier League in 2016.
Though the 34-year-old continues to remain one of the most dangerous forwards in the Premier League, he has struggled with injuries in recent times.
Toney has been sensational for Brentford this season and his record for Peterborough United was also pretty impressive.
Toney is excellent in the air which is evident from his average of 3.2 aerial duels won per game. However, he is far from a traditional number nine and can be a tricky customer with his excellent movement and hold up play.
But at 24, he has plenty of time in his hands to improve and eventually take the mantle from Vardy in years to come.