Leicester eager to sign Kosovo striker: A necessary move?

Bengaluru, Dec. 11: Brendan Rodgers' high flying Leicester City are looking to add a striker to provide competition for Jamie Vardy and according to media outlet Haber3, they are keeping their tabs on Fenerbahce and Kosovo's talisman Vedat Muriqi.
The 25-year-old was reportedly scouted by the Foxes last week when Muriqi inspired his side to a 5-2 victory, thumping Turkish Super Lig rivals Genclerbirligi in Istanbul. Muriqi netted twice for Ersun Yanal's side, his 13 goals in 14 matches in all competitions for his new side that he joined in Summer from Caykur Rizespor.
The Turkish forward has also reportedly been watched by sides like Monaco, Frankfurt as well but Leicester apparently as of now are in the driving seat.
Does Leicester really need a forward?
Leicester are currently on a dream run in the league, sitting at the second position with just eight points behind Liverpool. And their dream run is influenced by the sensational form of Jamie Vardy who has scored 16 goals so far in the league. But in a long campaign, the Foxes surely need to bring in extra attacking cover for him if they are to keep their title dreams alive in the coming months.
Rodgers puts his team with two forwards but only has Iheanacho and Perez at his disposal of a front two other than Vardy. Hence, one attacking slot is still empty in the side and the Foxes now could benefit from acquiring a reliable back-up.
Muriqi is valued at around £20 million, a fee that is unlikely to test Leicester after their relatively quiet Summer. After selling Maguire for a world record fee, surely they have the money to spend. Hence, with a remarkable promising season knocking at the door the prolific centre-forward could help push Brendan Rodgers’ free-flowing Foxes getting the bench strength as well in a bid to get over the line.
What extra dynamism can he bring into the side?
Standing at 6ft 4inches, the Kosovo international could be a real threat in the box with his superior aerial presence which the present Leicester squad lacks. Moreover, his gameplay also suits the style of Leicester front-two fluid buildup as he intends to drop deep to help the wingers and other attackers move forward. However, all these factors have mostly been observed in Turkey and it still remains to be seen if he can cope with the physical nature of English football.