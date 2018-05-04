Leicester join the race for West Brom’s Jonny Evans

Bengaluru, May 4: Manchester United and Arsenal target Jonny Evans has emerged as a potential target for former Premier League winners Leicester City with a cut-price deal with relegation blooming for West Brom.
West Brom are currently bottom of the Premier League table, five points from safety with two matches to play and it is just a matter of time before they drop down into the Championship. Dropping down into the championship would see many of their players leave the side for top-tier football and Evans is currently topping the departure list.
Evans has been a target of top-tier clubs for quite sometime and reports have emerged that the defender could be now available for just a mere £3 million with the relegation safety clause in his current contract.
Previously also Manchester City tried to sign the player in January but later opted for a big money move for Bilbao defender Laporte. Seeing the 30-year-old defender available for such a cut-price deal, Premier League side Arsenal too enquired about the player last January whereas his former club Manchester United also now have reportedly shown interest to re-sign him in coming Summer.
However, according to reports, another new name, Leicester City too have joined the race for the defender who are eager to land him for a cheap deal. Leicester, last Summer attempted to sign the defender and even reportedly submitted a £23 million but saw the bid rejected.
But as per reports, the Foxes are now again ready to reignite their interest and reportedly they also have made an offer for the Northern Irish defender.
The Foxes are likely to reshape their defensive unit in the summer. They are likely to lose one centre-back in the summer, with 33-year-old Robert Huth out of contract and not expected to be handed a new deal while 34-year-old captain Wes Morgan, on the verge of his career end, has one year left on his contract.
Thus Claude Puel's men are looking for a new partner who can be paired with their this season's Summer arrival Harry Maguire and Leicester are now considered to be the frontrunners to seal a deal for the experienced centre-back.
Furthermore, Evans might not be the only defender to join Leicester permanently this summer. As per reports, the Premier League side are also looking to sign Aleksandar Dragovic, who signed on loan from Bayer Leverkusen in January.
