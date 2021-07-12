Football
Leonardo Bonucci becomes oldest Euro final scorer

By Stephen Creek

London, July 12: Leonardo Bonucci made history when he scored Italy's equaliser against England on Sunday (July 11), becoming the oldest player to score in a European Championship final.

The Juventus centre-back, aged 34 years and 71 days, netted from close range after 67 minutes at Wembley to cancel out Luke Shaw's early strike.

Bonucci, who made his Italy debut in 2010, became the second-oldest player for a European side to score at any major tournament, after Nils Liedholm (35y 264d) for Sweden against Brazil at the 1958 World Cup.

He was making his 18th European Championship appearance - the most of any Italian player, overtaking Gianluigi Buffon's 17.

Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 2:30 [IST]
