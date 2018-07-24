Sane determined to prove Loew wrong

London, July 24: Leroy Sane is determined to use his World Cup snub as motivation to perform even better for Manchester City next season.
The 22-year-old was a surprise omission from Germany's squad in Russia despite a sensational 2017-18, Joachim Loew instead opting for Julian Brandt in his final 23-man party.
It meant Sane had to watch from home as Die Mannschaft suffered a shock early exit, defeats to Mexico and South Korea sending the 2014 champions home in the group stages.
Sane has almost put the disappointment behind him, but it still spurs him on to hit new heights for Pep Guardiola's side in 2018-19.
"It was . I was disappointed at the time and it was really hard for the first week," he said.
"Pep Guardiola had a chat with me after it happened. We talked about everything and how my mind was. Now, we are just looking forward.
"It's just made me want to come back really strong. It was a surprise because I thought I'd played quite a good season.
"Like I said, I was disappointed and I'm still feeling it a bit but it's another season for me and I'm looking forward to it.
"It gives you motivation. I am really happy, knowing that I can get better. I still make so many mistakes so of course, I can get better. I'm ready to do it."
With Sane fresh after a summer break and one of the few first-team regulars on duty for City's pre-season tour of the United States, Guardiola will at least have the German ready for the Premier League season opener at Arsenal on August 12th.
Together with new signing Riyad Mahrez, both will look to feature in the International Champions Cup match with Liverpool in New Jersey on Wednesday and hand their manager a glimpse of what the future holds.
"A lot of the players went really far in the World Cup. I was really happy for them - especially Ben (Mendy) because he won it," said Sane.
"Of course they now need a break to recover and be fresh for the new season."
"I'm happy Riyad is here. Every time we played Leicester and he had the ball, I was like 'ok please don't do anything creative'.
"I'm really happy that he's now with us as he's a really good football player. You can see it already. He's a really good player and a really good person."
"Have I told him that? I can't tell him that, then he'll be stronger and take my place!"
Source: OPTA/Agencies