Lewandowski set to stay at Bayern Munich

Bengaluru, July 12: After his disappointing World Cup campaign with Poland where Robert Lewandowski failed to guide his team past the Group Stage, the Bayern Munich striker has supposedly undergone a drastic change of heart. Following his torrid post-season actions almost certainly confirming his departure from Bundesliga, Lewandowski now wants to stay put with the German champions.
Lewandowski had even fired his previous agent and hired Pini Zahavi as his new agent to help him negotiate a move away from the Bundesliga champions. Chelsea and Real Madrid were the leading clubs to sign the Pole goal-scoring machine.
Zahavi told Sport Bild in May: "Robert feels he needs a change and a new challenge in his career. The managers of Bayern know about it."
However, his forgettable World Cup performance had a hit on his transfer intentions. And although Bayern's new coach Niko Kovac said that he persuaded Lewandowski to stay, the World Cup factor too played a big role.
Kovac, speaking for the first time since replacing Jupp Heynckes at the Allianz Arena, suggested Lewandowski would not be leaving the club.
"Nothing new about Robert Lewandowski," Kovac said when asked about the 29-year-old's future. "I called him and gave him my point of view. I look forward to having him in the team.
"He is a great player, a world class striker who has done a lot for the club and will do a lot in the future."
Moreover, Lewandowski is now 29 years old. And though there's no questioning the fitness and ability of the Poland captain, clubs might refrain on shelling out a huge sum for a player who is getting out his prime now. Chelsea, who were leading the race to sign him, might settle with Higuain and Real Madrid would hope for a much younger Galactico.
