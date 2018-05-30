Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich

Bengaluru, May 30: Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is reportedly on his way out of the Bundesliga club, a move which the Poland striker's agent Pini Zahavi confirmed.
"Robert feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career. Those responsible for the running of Bayern have been informed," Zahavi told SportBild though did not drop any indictation about the striker's future destination.
SportBild | FC Bayern have been officially informed that Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the club - His agent is working on a swap deal pic.twitter.com/NL8n0PmFjF— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 29, 2018
The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, who completed a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League last week, for years but there is nothing yet to suggest they would have serious interest in signing him this summer.
The Poland international has also been rumoured to be on the radar of Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United as well as Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.
"Robert's motives are not money or that he wants to leave for one club in particular, as almost every top club would like to have the best striker of the world in their side," added Zahavi, who had orchestrated Neymar's world record move from La Liga giants Barcelona to PSG last summer.
He was hired by Lewandowski until the end of the summer earlier this year and it was seen as a clear indication that Lewandowski would try to force a transfer this summer.
Lewandowski was crowned the Bundesliga's top scorer for the third time in five seasons taking his tally to 180 total goals in Germany's top flight as he won his sixth league title.
If Lewandowski leaves, it will be a big loss as it was only recently that club chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge urged fans not to be concerned with the possibility of the striker leaving as he is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2021.
"They do not have to worry about Robert Lewandowski and the relationship with Bayern," Rummenigge had told Kicker. "We have a very good one.
"We know what we have in Robert Lewandowski. I am very happy that we still have such a long-term contract. (There's) no need to worry - he will also play next season at Bayern Munich."
Bayern, who were knocked out by Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, are rebuilding the side with new coach Niko Kovac set to take charge for the 2018-19 season after the FIFA World Cup in Russia from Jupp Heynckes.
(With inputs from Agencies)
