Football Lewis-Skelly Determined To Challenge Mikel Arteta For Starting Position At Arsenal Myles Lewis-Skelly is focused on earning a starting role at Arsenal. Despite limited playtime this season, he aims to impress Mikel Arteta and contribute significantly. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 0:04 [IST]

Myles Lewis-Skelly is determined to make an impact at Arsenal, aiming to give Mikel Arteta a selection dilemma. Although the 19-year-old hasn't started in the Premier League this season, Riccardo Calafiori's impressive form has kept him out. However, Lewis-Skelly has been favoured in other competitions, starting Arsenal's last two matches in both the Champions League and EFL Cup, where he contributed an assist in three of four games.

England manager Thomas Tuchel recently highlighted the need for Lewis-Skelly to gain more playing time if he wants to secure a spot in the national team for next summer's World Cup. Despite limited minutes early in the season, Lewis-Skelly embraces the competition within his squad. "I'm enjoying it this season. It's a different experience for me, not playing as much at the moment, but I'm enjoying being part of the team," he stated.

The young left-back thrives on competition and sees it as an opportunity rather than a setback. He expressed his enthusiasm for being part of a high-standard team where everyone is eager to play. "It's important to compete for places and I'm a competitive person, so I'm never going to back down. I enjoy the challenge," Lewis-Skelly said.

Lewis-Skelly finds joy in being with his teammates and appreciates the elevated standards this season. With limited spots available due to increased competition, he remains focused on showcasing his abilities. "At the end of the day, I just want to express myself. Football's what I love and I'll never make excuses if I am playing or not," he explained.

He believes that by consistently expressing himself on the field, he can influence Arteta's decisions regarding team selection. "As long as I'm doing that, I'm giving the gaffer a choice to make," Lewis-Skelly added.

Lewis-Skelly remains committed to proving himself and seizing every opportunity that comes his way at Arsenal. His determination and passion for football drive him forward as he navigates through challenges and strives for success with his club and potentially on an international level.