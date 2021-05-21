Ligue 1 final gameweek preview - important games to watch

Kolkata, May 21: The Ligue 1 is the most underrated league among the top five leagues in Europe, but it certainly deserves more attention.
Before the cash flow into Paris Saint-Germain by Qatar Sports Investments, Ligue 1 was arguably the most competitive league in Europe as we saw six different champions in six seasons between 2008 and 2013.
And, despite the kind of investment made into PSG, AS Monaco did win the Ligue 1 title once between 2013 and the last season.
This could be another of those memorable seasons like Leicester City winning the Premier League against all the odds if Lille OSC manage to overcome the final hurdle in their way and defeat Angers on the final matchday of the season.
Let us first take a look at the table. Lille are top of the pile with 80 points and a goal difference of +40.
PSG are just one point behind Christophe Galtier's side with a goal difference of +56. Meanwhile, Monaco, who have enjoyed a revival this season, are also in the running for the title although it will take something remarkable for them to be crowned champions as they have 77 points and a goal difference of +34.
It is not only at the top half of the table where the excitement is. Quite incredibly as it may sound, there are as many as six clubs in the running for the final relegation spot.
Nimes and Dijon are guaranteed to finish 19th and 20th respectively but Reims, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Brest, Lorient and Nantes are locked in amidst the battle for avoiding the drop. They have 42, 42, 41, 41, 41 and 40 points respectively.
All ten games of the final matchday will kick off at the same time on Monday (May 24, 12.30am IST).
Here, are all the games that are set to take place on the final gameweek in Ligue 1 and almost each one of them is crucial.
1. AS Saint Etienne vs Dijon
2. Lyon vs Nice
3. Reims vs Bordeaux
4. Angers vs Lille
5. Lens vs Monaco
6. Rennes vs Nimes
7. Brest vs PSG
8. Strasborug vs Lorient
9. Nantes vs Montpellier
10. Metz vs Marseille