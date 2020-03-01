Football
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Dijon: Mbappe double inspires comfortable victory

By Timothy Abraham
Sarabia, Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain claimed a comfortable 4-0 win over Dijon in Ligue 1 thanks to two goals from Kylian Mbappe.

Paris, March 1: Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 4-0 victory over Dijon on Saturday to re-establish their 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring early in the game as he netted his ninth goal in all competitions since the start of 2020.

Mbappe added a second after the break with a composed finish before he set up substitute Mauro Icardi at the Parc des Princes.

1
1060793

France international Mbappe then put the gloss on the result in injury time when he tapped in his 18th league goal of the season after Julian Draxler's initial shot had been blocked.

Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
