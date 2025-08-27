Manchester United to make multiple changes for Grimsby Town Match? Ruben Amorim can alter these players for EFL Cup

Football Lily Murphy Extends Contract With Manchester City Women Until June 2027 Lily Murphy has signed a contract extension with Manchester City Women, keeping her at the club until June 2027. The forward aims to build on her debut season in the Women's Super League. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Lily Murphy has extended her contract with Manchester City, ensuring she remains with the Women's Super League team until June 2027. The 19-year-old forward initially signed her first professional contract with the club in December, following her breakthrough into the first team last season.

Murphy expressed her excitement about the new deal, saying, "It's an amazing feeling, this is what I've worked towards getting this extension and I'm looking forward to this season." Her journey with City began in 2022 when she joined their academy.

During the 2024-25 season, Murphy made a significant impact by appearing in 22 matches across all competitions. She contributed two goals and two assists during this period. Her performance has been instrumental in securing her place in the team for the coming years.

Murphy shared her joy about staying at Manchester City, stating, "It's a proud moment for me and my family; it's just what I've always dreamed of. To stay at this amazing club, it's what I've always wanted." Her commitment to the club is evident as she looks forward to future challenges.

As Manchester City prepares for their Women's Super League season opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 5, Murphy hopes to play a key role. Facing the reigning champions will be a challenging start to the season.

The club's announcement of Murphy's contract extension reflects their confidence in her abilities and potential contributions. Fans eagerly anticipate seeing how she will continue to develop and impact the team's success over the next few years.