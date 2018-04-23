Lingard reveals why he opted for Manchester United over Liverpool

Bengaluru, April 23: Manchester United academy ace Jesse Lingard has been experiencing the career-best season this term as the 25-year-old has been a mainstay under Jose Mourinho. The Manchester-born attacker has already played 44 matches so far this season and has scored 13 goals and produced seven assists, with only Romelu Lukaku outscoring him this term.
Lingard has been at United since he made his debut under Louis Van Gaal in the 2014-15 season. But as per Lingard, things could have been different for the England star as according to him, the United attacker could have been at Liverpool instead of United.
The player back during his childhood days trained with both the sides but pledged his future to United. Furthermore, he also shared the hilarious reason behind choosing United instead of their arch-rivals. Lingard's grandfather used to drive him to the training pitch and Lingard shared the actual logic for joining United after an incident that occurred in Liverpool.
According to Lingard, as a seven-year-old when he was playing a game with Liverpool, one of his team-mates did not pass him a ball, which frustrated him and immediately he chose Manchester United over Liverpool because he felt more comfortable at the Old Trafford club.
Lingard told MailOnline: "One day I was at Liverpool and someone didn't pass the ball to me and I thought, "I can't be doing this". I walked out and said to my grandad, "Let's stay at United instead". I swear that was the reason.
"I felt more comfortable at United. I knew I had to make a choice. Grandad looked after me. He still comes now and then to support me and he still texts me before games. He is, 'Do this, do that'. I go and see him and Nana and he asks, 'What is the mood like?' It's like I am a young boy again, still getting advice. I like that. It's good.
"Family is so important. You only get one and you have to make the most of them. They have always trusted me and trusted the United process."
Meanwhile, Lingard now could earn another new contract only after one year. Lingard only signed a new four-year deal with United last season after an impressive first season under Jose Mourinho which saw his wages rise to around £75,000-a-week.
But according to reports, the contract also included 'pay increases clauses and thus United will now implement those increases, with Lingard's wage rising to £100,000-a-week. And should he be handed the contract, he will be the highest paid academy player in the current squad.
