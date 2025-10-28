Football Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo included in FIFPRO Men's 11 Shortlist: Check Full List of 26 Players By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 10:03 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The 2025 FIFPRO Men's World 11 shortlist has been revealed, which includes the top footballers globally as voted exclusively by professional players.

The list features 26 finalists from which the ultimate World 11 will be chosen, consisting of one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards.

Standout stars include Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who continue to be recognized for their remarkable longevity and performances despite their advancing ages, Messi having turned 38 and Ronaldo nearing 41. They are joined by the Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Other prominent nominees include Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, and players from top clubs who have demonstrated exceptional form in the 2024-25 season. Arsenal defender William Saliba, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk have also made the list.

Seven PSG players, who won the UEFA Champions League last season, are also in the shortlist. Among them, two players - Nuno Mendes and Vitinha also went on to win the UEFA Nations League with Portugal in the summer.

The 2025 FIFPRO Men's World 11 is unique as it is solely decided by over 20,000 professional footballers worldwide. The final lineup will be officially announced on November 3, 2025, following the votes tallying from the 26 nominees, with competition fierce from both established legends and emerging new talents across Europe and beyond.

This annual award recognizes players who have excelled by playing at least 30 professional matches between July 15, 2024, and August 3, 2025, celebrating the best eleven players chosen by their peers globally in the roles of goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, and forwards.

FIFPRO Men's World 11 Shortlist

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pau Cubarsi, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, William Saliba, Virgil van Dijk

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Joao Neves, Cole Palmer, Pedri, Federico Valverde, Vitinha

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Raphinha, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Lamine Yamal