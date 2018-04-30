Lionel Messi hat-trick clinches Barcelona's 25th La Liga title

Bengaluru, April 30: Lionel Messi hat-trick inspired Barcelona to clinch their 25th La Liga title on Sunday after winning 4-2 at Deportivo La Coruna in a thrilling game which also confirmed Depor's relegation.
Ernesto Valverde's men completed a league and cup double after thrashing Sevilla 5-0 in last week's Copa del Rey final and regaining the Spanish crown from Real Madrid with four games to spare.
🏆🔵🔴 CHAMPIOOONS!!!— FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) April 29, 2018
It's not just this season's title.
It's not just our 25th @LaLiga.
It's a historic decade.
7 championships out of 10!#7heChamp10ns pic.twitter.com/5cy1GNLVib
While, domestically they were brilliant, Barcelona's only blip this season was the stunning Champions League quarter-final loss at Roma when they blew a 4-1 first-leg lead.
Barca just needed a point to seal their seventh title in 10 seasons. However, an early strike from Philippe Coutinho and three from Messi bagged them three ponits as they extended their record unbeaten streak to 41 La Liga matches.
Lucas Perez pulled one back for Deportivo before half-time and Turkish winger Emre Colak stunned Barca with an equaliser midway through the second period. But, that was not enough for Deportivo, who had to win to delay relegation at least for another week.
🔥 @FCBarcelona are crowned champions of #LaLigaSantander 2017/18 with four matches still to play! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fv6uNXsZuG— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) April 29, 2018
The Catalans now hold an unassailable 11-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid, who have just three games to play, and are closing in on becoming the first Spanish side to go through a top-flight season without tasting defeat.
⏱ 90+’ | 0-1 | ➕3⃣ Full-time! Atleti win in Vitoria! 🔴⚪🔴#AlavésAtleti #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/5VWsPrzDSy— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 29, 2018
In the ealier game on Sunday (April 29), Kevin Gameiro scored a second-half penalty as Atletico Madrid claimed a 1-0 win at Alaves. Diego Simeone's side stayed in control of the race for second by moving four points clear of Real Madrid, who earned their first win at the Santiago Bernabeu in more than a month after they beat 16th placed Leganes 2-1.
While, fourth-placed Valencia continued their winless run after a goalless draw with Eibar at home, but their Champions League spot for next season will be confirmed if Real Betis fail to beat Malaga on Monday (April 30).
With Agency Inputs
