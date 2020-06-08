Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Messi 'a little higher' than Ronaldo, but Gundogan would love to play with both

By Tom Webber
Gundogan on Messi or Ronaldo debate
Gundogan on Messi or Ronaldo debate

Manchester, June 8: Playing alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would be a dream for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Barcelona captain Messi and Juventus superstar Ronaldo have dominated world football for over a decade, respectively winning six and five Ballons d'Or.

The Argentine legend is the Catalan giants' all-time leading goalscorer with 627 in 718 appearances and has won 34 trophies with the club, though he has not got his hands on any silverware at a senior international level.

Ronaldo topped Real Madrid's goalscoring charts after nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu and, despite not winning as many titles as Messi during his illustrious career, led Portugal to success at Euro 2016 and in the inaugural Nations League.

Gundogan rates Messi higher than Ronaldo but would relish the chance to feed them both from midfield.

"Messi is a footballer who will not be born again as a talent. For me, Messi is a little higher," Gundogan told Fanatik.

"Messi and Ronaldo are also very important players. I would like to play with both of them on the same team one day."

The Premier League season will next week resume after its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, enabling David Silva to play his final games with City before departing at the end of his contract.

"It is very enjoyable to play with Silva," Gundogan said.

"I love to play with David Silva. He's a very smart football player. We get along well on and off the pitch. He is a top player."

More LIONEL MESSI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue