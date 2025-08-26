English Edition
Lionel Messi's 2025 Season: A Legendary Comeback with Stunning Stats at Inter Miami

By

At 38 years old, Lionel Messi continues to prove why he is one of the greatest footballers ever by delivering outstanding performances for Inter Miami in the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Far from slowing down, Messi consistently combines skill, vision, and leadership as he continues to showcase his prowess for Inter Miami this season. The Argentina international also scored five consecutive braces for Miami this year, almost equalling his record at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi s 2025 Season A Legendary Comeback with Stunning Stats at Inter Miami
Lionel Messi (Image: Inter Miami)

Lionel Messi in 2025 for Inter Miami

  • Matches Played: 32
  • Goals: 25 (0.78 goals per game)
  • Assists: 13
  • Minutes Played: Approx. 2,358 minutes
  • Goal Contributions: A goal or assist every 74 minutes
  • Shots: 96 attempts with a 20% conversion rate
  • Milestones: Inter Miami’s all-time leading MLS goal scorer; multiple Player of the Month awards in 2025

Lionel Messi at his peak at Barcelona

  • Goal-Scoring Mastery: 73 goals in calendar 2011-12 season, a world record year
  • Trophies & Awards: 4 consecutive Ballon d’Or titles, multiple UEFA Champions League wins, two trebles
  • Goal & Assist Rates: A goal every 50-60 minutes, 15-20 assists per season

This era was defined by sheer dominance, with Messi often steering matches single-handedly. He scored 666 goals for Barcelona in his career, and scored more than 40 goals across all competitions for 10 consecutive years.

Key Moments in 2025: Moments of Magic for Messi

  • May 31: Two goals and three assists in a 5-1 win over Columbus Crew, becoming the all-time top MLS scorer for Inter Miami.
  • August 16: Stunning solo goal and assist in comeback game against LA Galaxy.

Lionel Messi’s 2025 campaign solidifies his legend through unmatched longevity and skill adaptation. While his peak years showcased raw dominance, today’s Messi blends experience, creativity, and leadership — rewriting what elite performance means in an athlete’s late 30s. A beacon for football excellence, Messi continues inspiring fans worldwide and elevating Inter Miami’s stature.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 13:09 [IST]
Sign Out