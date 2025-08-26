Lionel Messi's 2025 Season: A Legendary Comeback with Stunning Stats at Inter Miami

At 38 years old, Lionel Messi continues to prove why he is one of the greatest footballers ever by delivering outstanding performances for Inter Miami in the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.
Far from slowing down, Messi consistently combines skill, vision, and leadership as he continues to showcase his prowess for Inter Miami this season. The Argentina international also scored five consecutive braces for Miami this year, almost equalling his record at Barcelona.
This era was defined by sheer dominance, with Messi often steering matches single-handedly. He scored 666 goals for Barcelona in his career, and scored more than 40 goals across all competitions for 10 consecutive years.
Lionel Messi’s 2025 campaign solidifies his legend through unmatched longevity and skill adaptation. While his peak years showcased raw dominance, today’s Messi blends experience, creativity, and leadership — rewriting what elite performance means in an athlete’s late 30s. A beacon for football excellence, Messi continues inspiring fans worldwide and elevating Inter Miami’s stature.