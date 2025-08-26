Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Venue, Format, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Football Lionel Messi's 2025 Season: A Legendary Comeback with Stunning Stats at Inter Miami By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 13:09 [IST]

Prateek Bannerjee

At 38 years old, Lionel Messi continues to prove why he is one of the greatest footballers ever by delivering outstanding performances for Inter Miami in the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Far from slowing down, Messi consistently combines skill, vision, and leadership as he continues to showcase his prowess for Inter Miami this season. The Argentina international also scored five consecutive braces for Miami this year, almost equalling his record at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi in 2025 for Inter Miami

Matches Played: 32

32 Goals: 25 (0.78 goals per game)

25 (0.78 goals per game) Assists: 13

13 Minutes Played: Approx. 2,358 minutes

Approx. 2,358 minutes Goal Contributions: A goal or assist every 74 minutes

A goal or assist every 74 minutes Shots: 96 attempts with a 20% conversion rate

96 attempts with a 20% conversion rate Milestones: Inter Miami’s all-time leading MLS goal scorer; multiple Player of the Month awards in 2025 Lionel Messi at his peak at Barcelona

Goal-Scoring Mastery: 73 goals in calendar 2011-12 season, a world record year

73 goals in calendar 2011-12 season, a world record year Trophies & Awards: 4 consecutive Ballon d’Or titles, multiple UEFA Champions League wins, two trebles

4 consecutive Ballon d’Or titles, multiple UEFA Champions League wins, two trebles Goal & Assist Rates: A goal every 50-60 minutes, 15-20 assists per season

This era was defined by sheer dominance, with Messi often steering matches single-handedly. He scored 666 goals for Barcelona in his career, and scored more than 40 goals across all competitions for 10 consecutive years.

Key Moments in 2025: Moments of Magic for Messi

May 31: Two goals and three assists in a 5-1 win over Columbus Crew, becoming the all-time top MLS scorer for Inter Miami.

August 16: Stunning solo goal and assist in comeback game against LA Galaxy.

Lionel Messi’s 2025 campaign solidifies his legend through unmatched longevity and skill adaptation. While his peak years showcased raw dominance, today’s Messi blends experience, creativity, and leadership — rewriting what elite performance means in an athlete’s late 30s. A beacon for football excellence, Messi continues inspiring fans worldwide and elevating Inter Miami’s stature.