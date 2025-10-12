Football Lionel Messi Scores Brace Against Atlanta United, How Many Goals Did He Score In 2025? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 8:13 [IST]

Lionel Messi was at his brilliant best once again, delivering a masterclass as Inter Miami cruised to a commanding 4-0 victory over Atlanta United in the Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter on Saturday.

The Argentine superstar, who opted to skip international duty to stay fit for club action, made that decision look more than justified as he contributed two goals and an assist in a dominant display at DRV PNK Stadium.

Right from the opening whistle, Messi looked sharp and hungry. Within the first 20 minutes, he forced Atlanta goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert into a pair of smart saves before finally finding the breakthrough. Receiving the ball just outside the box, Messi curled a trademark left-footed effort into the top corner to put Miami ahead 1-0.

Luis Suárez came close to doubling the lead before halftime, but it was Jordi Alba - another of Messi's long-time Barcelona teammates - who made it 2-0 shortly after the restart. The move was a reminder of their telepathic connection, as Messi pinged a precise 50-yard pass that Alba raced onto before delicately chipping the ball over the advancing keeper.

Suárez soon got his name on the scoresheet with a stunning volley from 20 yards, redeeming earlier missed chances and putting the game out of reach. Messi then wrapped things up with his second goal of the night, calmly slotting home to secure an emphatic win and underline his dominance once again.

With this brace, Messi's tally for 2025 now stands at an astonishing 28 goals in 30 matches - 26 for Inter Miami and 2 for Argentina. The 38-year-old not only leads the MLS scoring charts but is also showing no signs of slowing down, consistently dictating play and producing moments of genius that few in the world can replicate.

As Inter Miami continue their push for a top-two finish in the Eastern Conference, Messi's current form makes one thing clear - the little magician is still rewriting records and redefining greatness, one match at a time.