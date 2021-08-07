Lionel Messi set to join Paris Saint-Germain: Here's contract, transfer fee, jersey details

Paris, August 7: Lionel Messi is very close to sign a deal with Paris Saint Germain, according to the football transfer market buzz. Messi is currently without a club or contract after ending his long-stint with FC Barcelona in La Liga.
Transfer experts claimed that PSG is the only club to approach Messi and his father Jorge with a clear contract that runs till 2023, with an optional clause to extend it to 2024 season in Ligue 1. Reports have suggested that Messi will be signed for a 40 million Euro per year contract by the PSG.
There were rumours that Messi might come to Premier League as part of Manchester City or Chelsea but both the clubs have not shown any interest in the Argentine football great. City has finalized a deal with Jack Grealish, and coach Pep Guardiola said the Englishman will wear the No 10 jersey.
There has been no reaction from Chelsea on signing Messi. Other clubs like Ajax Amsterdam and Major League Soccer (MLS) in the USA too were touted as possible destinations for Messi but all of it has come to nothing.
It has been reported that Neymar, who is now playing for PSG, is pushing for Messi's coming to Paris. Neymar was Messi's one-time teammate at Barcelona. It will be a dream combination for PSG of Messi indeed signs the contract with them as they already have Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino hinted that Messi move is afoot and it does not mean Mbappe is ready to leave the club, hinting at an awesome troika next season for PSG at Ligue 1. The PSG is confident that they can close the deal over the weekend, and more details like contract fee, jersey number etc will be emerged soon along with the formal announcement of the signing.
Messi ended a long and exceptionally successful career at Barcelona on Thursday after the club and him decided not to renew the contract. The rumour of Messi leaving the club has been in vogue for some time, though.