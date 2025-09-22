Ballon d'Or 2025: Schedule, Full List of Awards, Selection Criteria, Contenders - All You Need to Know

Football Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: A Comparative Guide of Ballon d'Or - Wins, Nominations, Podium Finishes By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 15:41 [IST]

The 2025 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, held on September 22 in Paris, has once again stirred conversations in the football world for its surprising shortlist and omissions.

This year's list of nominees for the men's Ballon d'Or featured 30 outstanding players from across Europe's top leagues, including rising stars like Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembélé, and Kylian Mbappé. However, notably absent from this prestigious list were the two icons whose rivalry has defined an era in football: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has taken home the award five times, have dominated the footballing landscape for well over a decade. Their names have been synonymous with the award for years, reflecting their consistent brilliance and impact. Despite this, neither legend made it to the 2025 shortlist, marking one of the rare occasions in recent history where the award contenders do not include either of these two giants.

This omission reflects the changing dynamics of world football and the rise of a new generation of talent. Players like Ousmane Dembele, who is the favorite to win this year, and other nominees such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Mohamed Salah, and Lautaro Martínez have impressed with their performances throughout the 2024-25 season. The award period, which runs from August 1, 2024, to July 13, 2025, saw these players lead their clubs and countries with moments of decisive brilliance, whether in league campaigns, continental competitions, or international tournaments.

For Messi and Ronaldo, the 2024-25 season did not feature the standout individual accolades or team triumphs that often bolster Champions for the Ballon d'Or. Messi, despite being engaged with Inter Miami and leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup victory previously, now plays for Inter Miami and is not in the shortlist. The case is similar for Ronaldo as well, who plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Messi and Ronaldo Ballon d'Or Wins

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d'Or awards, winning 8 times. His victories came in the years: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or 5 times, making him the second most successful player in the award's history. His wins were in: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Nominations and Podium Finishes

Ronaldo holds the record for the most Ballon d'Or nominations with 18. Messi has been nominated 16 times.

Messi leads in podium finishes, finishing in the top three a record 14 times, while Ronaldo has reached the podium 12 times.