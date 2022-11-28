Lionel Messi was a different player even as a kid, says Argentina great's childhood friend Valiente

Fatorda, November 28: FC Goa's 35-year-old defender Marc Valiente is finding his feet comfortably in India, saying that the playing style and environment here is similar to what he has been trained for right from his time at Barcelona's academy as a teenager.
The Spanish defender was in Barcelona's youth setup, where he captained a breakthrough talent and now a modern day great - Lionel Messi.
The defender talks about the early days when Messi had first been brought to the academy.
As
the
team
were
being
trained
in
playing
the
fast-paced
touch
football
that
has
become
synonymous
with
Barcelona,
Valiente
said
that
Messi's
quality
at
the
time
had
stood
out
immediately.
“When he came to our team, I think he was 13-14. It was not easy for him because he came all the way from Argentina,” said Valiente.
“He
couldn’t
play
the
first
season.
It
was
not
easy
for
him
to
get
used
to
our
play,
but
after
that,
he
was
not
shy
anymore,
and
you
could
see
from
the
first
minute
that
he
was
so
different,”
he
said.
Over the years, many experts have spoken about a youngster's first touch being a good indicator of the quality they possess.
For
nearly
two
decades
now,
Messi
has
become
a
symbol
of
that
idea.
But
before
he
went
on
to
become
one
of
the
game's
all-time
greats
aided
by
his
immaculate
touch,
Valiente
and
the
others
in
the
academy
had
been
witnesses.
“What I remember from that time was we used to play two touches – it was our style of game. We played one side to another as fast as we could, using one or two touches,” said Valiente.
“He
touched
the
ball
maybe
six
or
eight
times
[in
the
same
time]
that
we
did
two
touches.
It
was
something
different
that
we
never
experienced.
You
could
see
that
he
was
someone
different.
We
never
knew
that
he
would
become
the
best
player
ever
but
Leo,
as
a
14-year-old,
was
like
that,”
he
added.
Having been part of what is considered one of the greatest batches of players to come through from the Barcelona academy, Valiente said that one of the key factors in developing young players is to give them education as well as a lot of playing time.
Former India player Izumi Arata, who coaches Under-19 players at the Reliance Foundation Young Champs academy, which aims at the holistic development of young talent, echoed this sentiment.
“Talent is everywhere. The pool is huge. You just need to make extra efforts to reach out to all parts of this country and I think Reliance Foundation is doing a fantastic job by keeping scouts in many cities and states to find the best talents from all over the country. We need much more academies with this kind of vision,” Arata said.
Twenty-two players under the age of 25 have made their debuts this season in the ISL and 20 of those have been Indian players, which is in line with the Hero ISL's objectives of providing a platform for breakthrough Indian talents.