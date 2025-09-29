Tilak Varma Hails Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final as "One of the Most Special of My Life"

Football Little Details Cost Newcastle United In Last-Gasp Defeat Against Arsenal At St James' Park Newcastle United's Eddie Howe attributes the team's last-minute defeat to Arsenal to fatigue and crucial mistakes. Despite a strong start, late goals from Arsenal sealed the Magpies' fate. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 4:07 [IST]

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe expressed disappointment over the minor lapses that led to their defeat against Arsenal. The Magpies were poised to secure a win at St James' Park after Nick Woltemade's first-half goal. However, Arsenal's resilience saw them equalise through Mikel Merino in the 84th minute, with Gabriel Magalhaes scoring the decisive goal during stoppage time.

Howe acknowledged that fatigue significantly impacted Newcastle's performance, ending their streak of three consecutive home wins against Arsenal. "Two really late goals here at home hurt," he stated. "We have to reflect and acknowledge that we weren't at our best." He noted that the team appeared tired and struggled to find a way to win despite not being physically at their peak.

The Newcastle boss highlighted their efforts in defending set-pieces until the final moments. "I thought we tried. We gave everything to the game," Howe said, emphasising the physical nature of the match. Despite taking an early lead, they couldn't withstand Arsenal's pressure, which eventually led to their downfall.

Woltemade's performance was a bright spot for Newcastle, as he scored his second goal in as many Premier League home games since joining from Stuttgart. He became the sixth player in Newcastle history to achieve this feat, following notable names like Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer.

Woltemade also shared his disappointment over the loss, especially after leading for nearly 90 minutes. "If you concede two really late goals, it doesn't feel good," he remarked. He pointed out that in the second half, they failed to relieve pressure on their goal and were mostly defending.

The German international stressed the need for more opportunities to play with the ball and alleviate pressure during matches. This sentiment echoed Howe's observations about needing better control and composure under pressure.

Despite the setback, Newcastle can take positives from Woltemade's promising start at his new club. His early performances suggest he could be a valuable asset moving forward as they aim to bounce back from this challenging defeat.