Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool 0 Bayern Munich 0: Forwards fail to fire in Anfield stalemate

By Opta
Liverpools Georginio Wijnaldum (left) and Bayern Munichs Joshua Kimmich in action
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (left) and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich in action

Liverpool, February 20: Liverpool failed to stamp their authority on a battling Bayern Munich as a 0-0 first-leg draw at Anfield left their Champions League last-16 tie in the balance.

The Premier League side produced the more promising attacking moments against a circumspect opponent but are likely to need an away goal when the teams reconvene at Allianz Arena on March 13.

Jurgen Klopp, robbed of Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren through suspension and injury, will at least be pleased with the way his back four navigated the rare instances of danger posed to them by the German champions.

1
1036479

But the strange lack of cutting edge despite Roberto Firmino's presence at the point of attack resulted in a first-leg draw that means a quarter-final berth is still very much up for grabs.

Liverpool's makeshift central-defensive pairing of Fabinho and Joel Matip survived a nervy start, with the latter relieved his miscued clearance of Serge Gnabry's low cross came back off Alisson.

A muddled attempt at playing out then gifted an opportunity to Kingsley Coman, who fired into the side-netting.

The hosts soon established superiority and Sadio Mane went close with a shot on the turn, while Mohamed Salah and Matip threatened amid a succession of half-chances.

An unbalanced Salah's poor touch scuppered a promising Liverpool break early in the second half, before the lively Gnabry whistled an effort over the crossbar.

The late flurry that might have been expected of Klopp's men in a bid to establish a sought-after first-leg advantage ultimately never came, with Manuel Neuer's smart low save from Mane's deflected near-post header proving the most either goalkeeper had to do over a laboured final 30 minutes.

What does it mean? All to play for in Munich

Niko Kovac, a man under pressure for large periods of his maiden season in charge of Bayern, will certainly be the happier of the two managers.

His team are a long way off the feared force that triumphed over Klopp's Borussia Dortmund side in the 2013 Champions League final, yet a scoreless first 90 minutes is a boost to their hopes of advancing.

There is work for Liverpool to do if they are to repeat the impressive run that took them all the way to last season's decider.

No goal but Gnabry gains credit

In a match light on attacking quality, Germany international Gnabry deserves commendation for giving value to his team at both ends of the pitch.

The ex-Arsenal man was proactive in seeking out shooting opportunities and certainly did not forget his defensive duties, registering a team-high four tackles - two of which were to curb Liverpool moves that had advanced into the penalty area.

Lewandowski offers little

It was expected that Robert Lewandowski would prey on the unfamiliarity of Liverpool's centre-back pairing but in truth he gave them scant work to do.

The competition's leading scorer this season was surprisingly anonymous. Zero shots on target summed up a 90 minutes spent largely isolated.

What's next?

Liverpool must refocus for another blockbuster affair on Sunday (February 24) as their Premier League title credentials undergo a test against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Bayern, meanwhile, head back to Germany to host Hertha Berlin on Saturday (February 23), the match providing them with an opportunity to at least temporarily move level with leaders Borussia Dortmund.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZL 330/6 (50.0 vs BAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 3:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue