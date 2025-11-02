Ruben Amorim Insists His Players Are Giving Everything Following Dramatic Draw With Nottingham Forest

Football Liverpool Secures 2-0 Victory Over Aston Villa As Mohamed Salah Equals Wayne Rooney's Record Mohamed Salah equalled Wayne Rooney's record for Premier League goal involvements during Liverpool's crucial 2-0 victory against Aston Villa. This win ends Liverpool's losing streak and positions them third in the league table. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Mohamed Salah matched Wayne Rooney's record for Premier League goal involvements with a single club as Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 2-0. This victory ended Liverpool's four-game losing streak in the league. A defeat would have placed them in the table's lower half, following their EFL Cup exit to Crystal Palace earlier in the week.

Villa started strong at Anfield, with Morgan Rogers hitting the post five minutes into the game. Giorgi Mamardashvili then saved another Rogers attempt and stopped a deflected Matty Cash cross from going in. Despite these efforts, Villa couldn't capitalise on their early chances.

Hugo Ekitike thought he had scored when he headed Dominik Szoboszlai's cross into the net, but VAR ruled it offside. Just before halftime, Emiliano Martinez's poor pass was intercepted by Salah, who scored into an empty net for his 250th Liverpool goal across all competitions.

Salah’s goal marked his 276th Premier League involvement for Liverpool, equalling Rooney’s tally for Manchester United. This includes 188 goals and 88 assists. Only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt have scored more goals than Salah for Liverpool.

Liverpool took control after scoring first and are unbeaten in their last 106 home league games when leading initially. Their last such loss was against Crystal Palace in April 2017. Ryan Gravenberch added to Liverpool’s lead when his shot deflected off Pau Torres past Martinez in the second half.

Villa struggled offensively under Unai Emery this season, managing only nine goals in ten league matches. Ian Maatsen cleared a potential second goal from Salah, while Ross Barkley missed a chance to score for Villa.

The win places Liverpool third in the standings, seven points behind Arsenal. Aston Villa sits three points back in eleventh place after this match.