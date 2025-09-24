Liverpool Triumphs Over Southampton 2-1 As Ekitike Scores Late And Sees Red

Levante vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Alexander Isak opened his scoring account for Liverpool, while Hugo Ekitike secured the winning goal before being sent off in a 2-1 victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup's third round. Isak, who previously scored against Liverpool in the EFL Cup final with Newcastle United, made his Anfield debut following a record transfer. He was one of 11 changes to the team that faced Everton.

Southampton put up a strong fight, and despite Isak being denied by Alex McCarthy early on, they nearly took the lead when Adam Armstrong hit the crossbar in the 42nd minute. However, Liverpool capitalised on their chance moments later. Federico Chiesa intercepted a poor pass from McCarthy and assisted Isak for a neat finish.

Chiesa had a goal disallowed for offside but continued to influence the game significantly. Southampton equalised through Shea Charles after Endo failed to clear a corner effectively. Despite this setback, Chiesa's persistence paid off as he set up Ekitike for an easy tap-in in the 85th minute.

Ekitike's celebration led to his second yellow card after removing his shirt, leaving Liverpool with ten men for the closing stages. His suspension means he will miss the upcoming league match against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool's investment in Isak and Ekitike seems justified as both strikers delivered crucial performances. Isak managed two shots on target, while Ekitike contributed significantly to Liverpool's expected goals tally of 1.85 with his own xG of 1.03. Chiesa also stood out by creating four chances and taking four shots.

This defeat marks Southampton's consecutive eliminations by Liverpool in the EFL Cup, having lost to them last season as well. The Reds have now won their last nine home matches against Southampton with an aggregate score of 27-3. Their last home defeat to Southampton was during an EFL Cup semi-final second leg in 2016-17.