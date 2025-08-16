Football Liverpool Secures Late Victory Against Bournemouth In Premier League Title Defence Opener In an exciting match, Liverpool defeated Bournemouth 4-2 to kick off their Premier League title defence. Late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah sealed the win after a competitive game. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Liverpool kicked off their Premier League title defence with a dramatic 4-2 victory over Bournemouth, thanks to late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah. Hugo Ekitike made an impressive debut, scoring and assisting, which initially put Liverpool in control. However, Antoine Semenyo's two goals levelled the match before Chiesa and Salah secured the win.

After a strong opening, Liverpool took the lead eight minutes before half-time. Ekitike skillfully navigated past Marcos Senesi and slotted the ball beyond Djordje Petrovic. The Anfield crowd erupted again shortly after the break when Ekitike set up Cody Gakpo for a finish, but Bournemouth soon silenced them.

Semenyo reduced the deficit by converting David Brooks' excellent cross just after the hour mark. He then equalised with a superb strike past Alisson Becker 12 minutes later. Despite this setback, Liverpool regained their advantage when substitute Chiesa volleyed home in the 88th minute for his first Premier League goal.

Salah's breakaway goal in stoppage time confirmed Liverpool's win and placed them at the top of the early standings. Before kick-off, an emotional tribute was paid to their late forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

The focus before the match was on Liverpool's transfer dealings involving Alexander Isak. Yet, Ekitike stole the spotlight with his remarkable performance on his Premier League debut. He became only the second player to score and assist in his first league game for Liverpool since Darwin Nunez against Fulham in August 2022.

At 23 years and 56 days old, Ekitike is also Liverpool's youngest player to score on his Premier League debut since Victor Moses did so against Swansea in September 2013 at 22 years and 278 days.

Salah Continues Opening Day Streak

Salah continued his tradition of scoring on matchday one in the Premier League. He became the first player to net ten times on opening day fixtures. The Egyptian has scored in eight out of nine such games for Liverpool, further solidifying his reputation as a reliable scorer.

Liverpool's thrilling win sets a positive tone for their season as they aim to defend their title successfully. The team's resilience and individual performances were key factors in overcoming Bournemouth's challenge.