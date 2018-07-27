Football

Liverpool agree personal terms with Domgoj Vida

Written By: Snehanjan Banerjee
Croatia defender Domagoj Vida very close to Liverpool move
Croatia defender Domagoj Vida very close to Liverpool move

Bengaluru, July 27: Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly agreed personal terms with Domagoj Vida, but now have to meet Besiktas' asking price of £22million.

Turkish website A Spor reckon that the Croatian defender has agreed a two-year contract in principle, with the option for the Reds to extend for a further season.

Vida was one of the standout players for Croatia in their stunning World Cup run that ended on a losing note in the final against France.

However, Vida's amazing displays in Russia has seen his stock rise, which has also made him a player in demand and Turkish giants Besiktas will see this as an opportunity to cash in on the 65-cap star.

The Liverpool Echo, however, says the Merseysiders have no interest in the centre-back.

Vida partnered Reds' Dejan Lovren at the heart of Croatia's defence in their run to the World Cup final and netted against Russia in their quarter-final. He escaped disciplinary action after that game when a video emerged of him singing a pro-Ukraine song with a Croatia coach, who was later sacked.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stiffened his defence when he shelled out £75m to land Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January. Van Dijk and Lovren are likely to remain the Reds' first-choice centre-back pair this season too.

With Joe Gomez developing into a long-term partner for the Dutchman, Klopp also has Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan at his disposal. Matip limped out of the pre-season defeat to Dortmund and has returned to their Melwood base for treatment but the club say that it should not be a long-term problem.

Liverpool have spent a massive £176.75m this window on Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri. Rival club Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho has piled the pressure on Klopp by telling the German that he expects Liverpool to win silverware this season after their spending spree.

    Story first published: Friday, July 27, 2018, 10:14 [IST]
