Liverpool 'an easy touch' this season, says Souness

Liverpool, February 21: Graeme Souness slammed Liverpool as an "easy touch" as he reflected on their first Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield since 1999.
Jurgen Klopp's side were on the backfoot from just the third minute on Saturday as Richarlison coolly finished at the Kop end after getting on the end of a James Rodriguez throughball.
The hosts created a number of chances in response but, after failing to take them, saw their fate sealed when Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a late penalty.
Souness believes Everton were good value for their first win against the Reds in over a decade, and was disappointed with the manner of the reigning Premier League champions' performance.
He told Sky Sports: "It was a shadow of a Liverpool team.
"It was thoroughly deserved by Everton. They were set out to be hard to play against them. They did the business, Everton.
1999 - Everton have won their first Premier League away game against Liverpool since September 1999, ending a run of 20 such matches without victory. Relief. pic.twitter.com/6TFemVHOpO— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2021
"The goalkeeper's made a really good couple of saves, which is why goalkeepers are in goal.
"They deserved it today, but I’m really disappointed with my team [Liverpool]. They didn’t look as if they had any fight, any energy about them and the best team took the points today.
"The first 10 minutes of the second half – I expected a reaction and we got that, kicking into an empty Kop, but after 10 minutes that faded as well.
"No Liverpool player can come off there and think, 'I've had a good game tonight'. They look like a shadow of a team.
"You think of the team that Liverpool have been for three years, that nobody wanted to play against, always on the front foot, super aggressive and now everybody wants to play against them.
"They're an easy touch. That hurts me to say that – they're an easy touch."