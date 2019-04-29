Liverpool and Arsenal target Thorgan Hazard reveals potential move to Borussia Dortmund

Bengaluru, April 29: Borussia Monchengladbach’s Thorgan Hazard has confirmed that he has reached a personal agreement with rival Borussia Dortmund ahead of a move to Signal Iduna Park although the clubs are still in negotiations over a transfer fee.
The Belgium international has been chased by a number of top teams, including Liverpool and Arsenal and there have been rumours of him returning to Premier League in the Summer. But ending all the speculations the attacker now has stated that he is looking to leave Borussia Monchengladbach after four years with the club with personal terms already agreed.
The 26-year-old attacker has long been linked with a move to Signal Iduna Park and recently when he was asked if Dortmund are his prospective new team, he told VTM Nieuws: “Yes, that’s the club. I have already spoken to that club. It’s up to the clubs to come to an agreement. I now leave everything to my father and the clubs.
Thorgan Hazard is on his way to Borussia Dortmund. That’s what he told @VTMNIEUWS: “I have a personal agreement with Borussia Dortmund. I have talked to them. It’s now between the clubs. It takes time. They are in talks.” #cfc #bvb pic.twitter.com/a94aswiHnS— Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) April 28, 2019
“I’ve already said I would like to take a new step in my career. I want to discover something new. We now have to wait for an agreement between the clubs. That takes time. That’s how it goes with negotiations.”
Thorgan is likely to be the replacement of Christian Pulisic, who will leave for Chelsea in the summer. The rumoured fee for the attacker is believed to be in the region of 40 million euros.
The 26-year-old has been a revelation since arriving at Bundesliga after failing to make the grade at Stamford Bridge four years ago.
He slowly but surely made massive improvement during his time with Gladbach and is currently on course to have his best season in the Bundesliga with nine goals and nine assists to his name this term.
His pace, directness, versatility and Bundesliga experience surely will make him the ideal signing for the Black and Yellow army.