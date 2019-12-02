Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur want former Manchester United flop, which would be his ideal destination?

Bengaluru, Dec 2: Liverpool are reportedly looking to rival Spurs for the signing of Lyon forward Memphis Depay if reports from The Guardian are to be believed. The Dutchman previously had a terrible spell in England with Manchester United and is reported open to a second chance to make his mark in the Premier League and both Liverpool and Spurs are looking to offer him that.
Depay has managed to get his form back since his move to France and has been a phenomenon for Lyon so far. He already has 11 goals to his name in 14 appearances for the French giants and it is hardly a surprise that he is again wanted by so many clubs including the Premier League duo.
However, the 25-year-old is at a point of his career where he cannot afford to make the wrong move. His last spell in England was a disaster and he managed to regain his reputation since that. Now, another failed move can tarnish his whole career.
With Liverpool and Spurs both looking for him, it would be a wise decision by the Dutchman to opt for a Liverpool move rather than Spurs. Spurs have plenty of players in the wide areas and have one of the best centre-forwards of the game. Therefore, Depay might find it hard to break into the first-team plans of Jose Mourinho.
But, things are not the same as Liverpool. They might be one of the strongest teams in Europe right now but their attack is not as stacked with options as that of Spurs. Thanks to his versatility of being capable of playing anywhere in the front three, Depay should not find it too hard to break into the Liverpool first-team.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is over-reliant on the front-three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and a player of Depay's calibre could lessen the burden on the world-class triumvirate.
Depay can slot in as a false nine in a similar role to Firmino, he is capable of playing on either flank and even as a number ten. With a talented player like him in the side, Liverpool could switch to different systems when needed which they are not capable of at the moment.